Nevada lifting horse quarantines ordered for herpes virus
RENO, Nev. — Nevada lifting horse quarantines ordered for herpes virus
The Nevada Department of Agriculture officials say they lifted the first quarantine at a Clark County facility Monday where a horse was treated after it may have contracted EHV-1 at the state high school rodeo in Pahrump.
They said Tuesday no other cases have been confirmed so they intend to end two other quarantines later this week.
State Veterinarian Dr. JJ Goicoechea says he appreciates all the efforts horse owners in Nevada and neighboring states took to prevent the spread of the disease, which can cause respiratory disease in young horses, abortions in pregnant mares and neurologic disease in older horses.
It can spread through contact with exposed animals, people, equipment and vehicles.
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Mohave 911
- The debate over an ‘official’ state drink reaches the senate
- How many dollar stores is too many?
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Local teenage silversmith overcomes bullying through online education, faith
- Mohave County History: The stagecoach was robbed and then ‘vanished into nowhere’
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
- Four people take MCSO on a pursuit through Golden Valley, 2 at large
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
27
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
27
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
29
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
30
|
Praise in the Park
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*