OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 26
Weather  73.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Nevada lifting horse quarantines ordered for herpes virus

The Nevada Department of Agriculture officials say they lifted the first quarantine at a Clark County facility Monday where a horse was treated after it may have contracted EHV-1 at the state high school rodeo in Pahrump. (Adobe Image)

The Nevada Department of Agriculture officials say they lifted the first quarantine at a Clark County facility Monday where a horse was treated after it may have contracted EHV-1 at the state high school rodeo in Pahrump. (Adobe Image)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 26, 2019 11:43 a.m.

RENO, Nev. — Nevada lifting horse quarantines ordered for herpes virus

The Nevada Department of Agriculture officials say they lifted the first quarantine at a Clark County facility Monday where a horse was treated after it may have contracted EHV-1 at the state high school rodeo in Pahrump.

They said Tuesday no other cases have been confirmed so they intend to end two other quarantines later this week.

State Veterinarian Dr. JJ Goicoechea says he appreciates all the efforts horse owners in Nevada and neighboring states took to prevent the spread of the disease, which can cause respiratory disease in young horses, abortions in pregnant mares and neurologic disease in older horses.

It can spread through contact with exposed animals, people, equipment and vehicles.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

3 Nevada horses now quarantined due to equine herpes virus
Nevada notifying 18 states about Arizona equine herpes case
Chicken disease spreads to two Nevada counties
USDA lifts quarantine for Mohave, other counties on Newcastle disease
Poultry disease has not arrived in Arizona - yet

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
27
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
27
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
29
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
30
Praise in the Park
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*