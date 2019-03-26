North 10th Street closed Wednesday, March 27
KINGMAN – The traveling public should take note of two road closures scheduled for this week, the first taking effect Wednesday, March 27 at North 10th Street.
North 10th Street from Beale Street to Andy Devine Avenue will be completely closed for paving from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Alternate routes will be in place.
Then on Thursday, March 28, there will be a closure of Adams Street between Simms and Louise avenues. The closure is required to hook up sewer to a new home being built.
Drivers should expect lane and road closures, and drive at reduced speeds within construction zones.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Mohave 911
- The debate over an ‘official’ state drink reaches the senate
- How many dollar stores is too many?
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Local teenage silversmith overcomes bullying through online education, faith
- Mohave County History: The stagecoach was robbed and then ‘vanished into nowhere’
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
- Four people take MCSO on a pursuit through Golden Valley, 2 at large
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
27
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
27
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
29
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
30
|
Praise in the Park
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*