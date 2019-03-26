OFFERS
Tue, March 26
North 10th Street closed Wednesday, March 27

The traveling public should take note of two road closures scheduled for this week. (Photo by Travis Rains)

Originally Published: March 26, 2019 4:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – The traveling public should take note of two road closures scheduled for this week, the first taking effect Wednesday, March 27 at North 10th Street.

North 10th Street from Beale Street to Andy Devine Avenue will be completely closed for paving from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Alternate routes will be in place.

Then on Thursday, March 28, there will be a closure of Adams Street between Simms and Louise avenues. The closure is required to hook up sewer to a new home being built.

Drivers should expect lane and road closures, and drive at reduced speeds within construction zones.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

