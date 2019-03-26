Obituary | Rolando Caluscusin Dela Pena
Originally Published: March 26, 2019 5:35 p.m.
Rolando Caluscusin Dela Pena, 64, was born in Zamboanga City, Philippines and passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Seligman, Arizona. Viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home with the Rosary beginning at 6 p.m. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church.
