Police investigate possible hate symbols at synagogue

Police say paint smeared on windows and carvings in a wall appeared to be swastikas, though the symbols aren’t well-defined. (Flagstaff Police Department photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 26, 2019 4:14 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Flagstaff police are investigating what they say appear to be hate symbols at a synagogue that's under construction.

Officers responded to the Chabad of Flagstaff on Monday and found multiple rooms damaged.

Police say paint smeared on windows and carvings in a wall appeared to be swastikas. The symbols aren't well-defined in photos released by the Flagstaff Police Department.

Police say the damage occurred sometime between Friday and Monday when a construction crew working on the synagogue was off-duty. Construction workers called police Monday to report the damage that's estimated at more than $1,000.

Police spokesman Sgt. Charles Hernandez says officers have collected fingerprints, biological evidence and video footage to try to determine who is responsible.

Hernandez says police don't believe anything was stolen from the property.

