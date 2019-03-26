Police investigate possible hate symbols at synagogue
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Flagstaff police are investigating what they say appear to be hate symbols at a synagogue that's under construction.
Officers responded to the Chabad of Flagstaff on Monday and found multiple rooms damaged.
Police say paint smeared on windows and carvings in a wall appeared to be swastikas. The symbols aren't well-defined in photos released by the Flagstaff Police Department.
Police say the damage occurred sometime between Friday and Monday when a construction crew working on the synagogue was off-duty. Construction workers called police Monday to report the damage that's estimated at more than $1,000.
Police spokesman Sgt. Charles Hernandez says officers have collected fingerprints, biological evidence and video footage to try to determine who is responsible.
Hernandez says police don't believe anything was stolen from the property.
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Mohave 911
- The debate over an ‘official’ state drink reaches the senate
- How many dollar stores is too many?
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Local teenage silversmith overcomes bullying through online education, faith
- Mohave County History: The stagecoach was robbed and then ‘vanished into nowhere’
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
- Four people take MCSO on a pursuit through Golden Valley, 2 at large
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
27
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
27
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
29
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
30
|
Praise in the Park
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*