OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 27
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Region 3 to host management meeting April 4

For those sportsmen who have portal accounts (which are free) with Arizona Game and Fish Department, the results are available. (Adobe image)

For those sportsmen who have portal accounts (which are free) with Arizona Game and Fish Department, the results are available. (Adobe image)

mugshot photo
By Don Martin
Originally Published: March 26, 2019 7:20 p.m.

The Region 3 office of the Arizona Game and Fish Department will be holding an informational meeting on Thursday, April 4, from 3-5 p.m. at Desert Archery, 4045 N. Bank St.

Erin Butler, the Region’s Terrestrial Wildlife Program Manager, said, “The department is always interested in sharing knowledge and science based management decisions with the public.”

All interested persons are invited to attend. No formal presentation by the department will be made. Department personnel will answer questions and share information.

For more information, contact Butler at 928-263-8853 or email at ebutler@azgfd.gov.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

G&F to hold public meetings, open houses on elk and pronghorn
Final Wildlife Series seminar focuses on archery
Kingman: AzGFD hosting public meeting Thursday
You must attend tonight's public meeting
AZGF to hear fall hunt recommendations today

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
27
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
27
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
29
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
30
Praise in the Park
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*