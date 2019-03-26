Region 3 to host management meeting April 4
The Region 3 office of the Arizona Game and Fish Department will be holding an informational meeting on Thursday, April 4, from 3-5 p.m. at Desert Archery, 4045 N. Bank St.
Erin Butler, the Region’s Terrestrial Wildlife Program Manager, said, “The department is always interested in sharing knowledge and science based management decisions with the public.”
All interested persons are invited to attend. No formal presentation by the department will be made. Department personnel will answer questions and share information.
For more information, contact Butler at 928-263-8853 or email at ebutler@azgfd.gov.
