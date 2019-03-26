Tattered and battered: A state in which the American flag should never fly

KINGMAN – “And yet, though silent, it speaks to us – speaks to us of the past, or the men and women who went before us, and of the records they wrote upon it.”

So wrote President Woodrow Wilson of the American flag in 1917. Regardless of how one feels about the current political climate in the U.S., the American flag itself stands for something more than unbridled support for an elected official holding a seat in local, state or federal office. According to President Wilson, it stands for a commemoration of past sacrifices, national unity, and “has no other character than that which we give it from generation to generation,” according to http://www.ushistory.org/.

Upholding the character of the American flag requires that it be flown with respect. But in taking a drive around Kingman, residents and travelers alike are likely to see tattered, battered and generally worn out American flags flapping in the breeze.



That, according to the Kingman Young Marines, shouldn’t be the case.

“When I see one that’s in disrepair, I just see a person who is ignoring it, they’re not understanding the importance of it,” said Robert Skankey, unit commander for the Kingman Young Marines. “It’s like they put up decorations for Halloween and left them up. They’re not really paying attention to what it stands for.”

Respect for the American flag is personal for Skankey, a retired Marine. He spoke of going through a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape course during his time in the military. He said SERE is a course on being a prisoner of war.

“But at the very end, to close out the scenario, they raise the American flag. I was amazed at that point what that meant for me,” he said. “It was training, but when I saw that American flag go up, it was very emotional. Thank goodness I lived in a country where this was not the norm. It’s very personal to me, respecting the flag.”

Skankey’s Young Marines feel the same. Young Marine Corporal Carisa Carroll, 14, says that by respecting the flag, one is respecting the men and women who gave their lives for freedoms enjoyed.

“The flag of the United States of America is special to me because it is a symbol of what my country stands for,” Carroll wrote. “The American flag represents freedom, individual rights and justice with a sense of respect.”

“The longer it flies, the longer we prevail,” wrote 14-year-old Young Marine Lance Corporal Jonathan Hall.

Skankey explained that when it comes to raising the flag, it should be done quickly. However, when the flag comes down, it should be taken down slowly and respectfully. As far as when it’s time to retire a flag in terms of how tattered it is, Skankey said that’s subjective.

“Within reason, if it’s starting to fall apart, you’re going to want to retire that flag,” he said.

The correct way to retire a flag is to “respectfully burn it,” Skankey explained. When the Kingman Young Marines retire a flag, it’s a ceremonial event. The group gathers around a campfire, folds the flag with respect, and then proceeds to pass the flag from person to person slowly, and again, respectfully while at the same time talking about

American flag history and what that symbol means to them.

“It reminds you what the flag is about, what it stands for,” he said. “Now we retire it appropriately. The bottom line is they recommend that it be burned in a respectful manner. The key word is respectful.”

There are numerous organizations throughout Kingman who will collect flags for retirement, with Skankey specifically noting that just about any veteran organization will accept a flag to be retired properly. Those looking to retire a flag can also contact the Kingman Young Marines at https://members.youngmarines.com/unit/kingman/aboutus.

“Whether that be those that have sacrificed for the freedoms we enjoy or those who work every day and are great citizens, first responders, even people flipping burgers earning an honest living and enjoying our freedoms. It represents us all,” Skankey said.