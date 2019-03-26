UniSource hosts Home Energizer Workshop

KINGMAN – Opening an electric bill can be an unpleasant experience, but luckily for residents of the area, UniSource Energy Services is set to offer some tips that could lessen the shock of looking at that bill.

There will be a free Home Energizer Workshop from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 at the Mohave County Library – Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St.

Attendees will learn free and low-cost energy saving measures at the workshop. They’ll also receive an energizer kit worth $25 – for free.

Seating is limited and is first come, first served.

Information provided by the Mohave County Library – Kingman