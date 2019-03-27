4 killed in wrong-way on Interstate 10 in western Arizona
CENTENNIAL, Ariz. — Authorities say four people were killed in a wrong-way collision on Interstate 10 in western Arizona early Wednesday.
The wreck occurred on westbound I-10 near Centennial, which is 75 miles (119 kilometers) west of Phoenix.
The state Department of Public Safety said a pickup collided head-on with a van around 1 a.m., killing the pickup's driver and all three people in the van.
Both vehicles burst into flames upon impact and it wasn't immediately known which vehicle was going the wrong way.
Officials said an alcoholic beverage container was found in the crash debris and that there was no indication that either vehicle braked before the crash.
The DPS said troopers and La Paz County sheriff's deputies were responding to a report of a wrong-way driver when the crash occurred.
