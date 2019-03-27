OFFERS
Briefs | University of Arizona investigates protest of Border Patrol

Homeland Security Investigations agents look on as shipment of mail from Canada is unloaded from a truck in Marysville, Michigan in this Feb. 28, 2019 photo, as part of the Global Trade Task Force Operation Alliance. University of Arizona officials say they are investigating protesting students who interrupted CBP agents as part of a career day event. (CBP Photo by Kris Grogan)

Homeland Security Investigations agents look on as shipment of mail from Canada is unloaded from a truck in Marysville, Michigan in this Feb. 28, 2019 photo, as part of the Global Trade Task Force Operation Alliance. University of Arizona officials say they are investigating protesting students who interrupted CBP agents as part of a career day event. (CBP Photo by Kris Grogan)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 27, 2019 7:17 p.m.

TUCSON – University of Arizona officials say they and campus police are investigating if students violated the university code of conduct or law in protesting the presence of two Border Patrol agents last week.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that the federal agents spoke to criminal justice students during a career day event on March 19, but were interrupted by a student.

The student filmed videos of the encounter, showing her following the agents out of the classroom and to their car while she and others chant “murder patrol.”

The head of the local chapter of the National Border Patrol Council, Art Del Cueto, had called on the university to investigate the students.

University officials say the university president met with U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees to discuss the issue.

__

Buckeye policeman hurt when his motorcycle collides with SUV

BUCKEYE – Authorities say a Buckeye police officer is hospitalized after his motorcycle collided with an SUV.

Police say the crash occurred about 1 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Verrado Way and Indian School Road.

The officer was airlifted to an area hospital and his condition wasn't immediately available.

Police have not released the name of the officer or provided details about the crash.

__

Ruling: Warrantless search of probationer’s cellphone OK

TUCSON – An appeals court says probationers’ “significantly diminished privacy rights” mean it’s reasonable to conduct a warrantless search of the cellphone of a felony probationer who consented to searches of himself and his property.

The Arizona Court of Appeals ruling Tuesday overturned a Pima County Superior Court judge’s ruling suppressing evidence taken from a probationer’s cellphone as authorities investigated whether he was involved in a new serious offense.

The ruling says Bryan Lietzau agreed to submit to warrantless searches and allow safe access to his property when he was placed on probation for aggravated harassment.

A judge didn’t permit incriminating cellphone evidence to be used after a woman reported that Lietzau had an “inappropriate relationship” with her 13-year-old daughter and Lietzau was indicted on charges of sexual conduct with a minor.

