OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 27
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Clean City Commission sponsors Chuck Gibson Awards

A desert willow tree was planted on Arbor Day 2014 at Lewis Kingman Park in memory of Clean City Commissioner Chuck Gibson. From left: Rich Ruggles, city of Kingman liaison to the Clean City Commission; Sherie Sixkiller-Wing, City of Kingman; and Lupe Gibson, widow of Chuck Gibson. (Daily Miner file photo)

A desert willow tree was planted on Arbor Day 2014 at Lewis Kingman Park in memory of Clean City Commissioner Chuck Gibson. From left: Rich Ruggles, city of Kingman liaison to the Clean City Commission; Sherie Sixkiller-Wing, City of Kingman; and Lupe Gibson, widow of Chuck Gibson. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 27, 2019 7:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Clean City Commission is set to sponsor the Chuck Gibson Community Challenge Awards, which aims to encourage youth participation in community projects and will see six groups receive matching funds of up to $100.

To qualify for the award, youth organizations or clubs must complete a project that benefits the community. Examples include area clean-ups, tree planting or beautification projects. Ideas for projects can be found by going to www.arborday.org or Keep America Beautiful at www.kab.org.

To be considered for an award, those interested must complete the application which is available by going to https://www.cityofkingman.gov/, clicking on “Government” then the Clean City Commission tab under Boards and Commissions. Applications must be submitted no later than 3 p.m. April 10. Awarded groups will be notified by April 15. Projects must be completed no later than May 6. A project summary, including completed community services hours and photographs, must be submitted to the CCC by May 8.

Questions may be directed to Donna Alderson at 928-692-3118.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Meeting of the Clean City Commission
Clean City Commission considers participating in upcoming celebrations
Tree planting planned for Arbor Week
Organizations: Cerbat Garden Club
Kingman upholds ‘Tree City USA’ designation with planting at Metcalfe Park Saturday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
27
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
27
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
29
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
30
Praise in the Park
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*