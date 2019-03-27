Clean City Commission sponsors Chuck Gibson Awards

KINGMAN – The Clean City Commission is set to sponsor the Chuck Gibson Community Challenge Awards, which aims to encourage youth participation in community projects and will see six groups receive matching funds of up to $100.

To qualify for the award, youth organizations or clubs must complete a project that benefits the community. Examples include area clean-ups, tree planting or beautification projects. Ideas for projects can be found by going to www.arborday.org or Keep America Beautiful at www.kab.org.

To be considered for an award, those interested must complete the application which is available by going to https://www.cityofkingman.gov/, clicking on “Government” then the Clean City Commission tab under Boards and Commissions. Applications must be submitted no later than 3 p.m. April 10. Awarded groups will be notified by April 15. Projects must be completed no later than May 6. A project summary, including completed community services hours and photographs, must be submitted to the CCC by May 8.

Questions may be directed to Donna Alderson at 928-692-3118.

Information provided by the City of Kingman