Wed, March 27
County courts rake in over $8 million

Selected jurors will return to Mohave County Superior Court Wednesday for the trial of accused first-degree murderer Buddy O'Brian Wallace. (Photo by Hubble Ray Smith/Daily Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 27, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – As every year, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will approve the allocation of the Superior and Justice Courts revenues made in fees, such as filing initial cases, complaints and copies of documents. The allocation will be decided upon during the weekly board meeting, which will take place at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 1, at 700 W. Beale St.

During the fiscal year 2018, the local justice courts and the Superior Court made more than $8 million in fees. This amount doubled since the 1998 base year, but Diane Melendez from the county’s Financial Services explained that the amount just reflects a number of cases entering the system. w

“We simple have more people in the county than in 1998,” Melendez said. “The revenue depends on the case load, which fluctuates.”

The revenue is being distributed between other county offices that need funds. This year, $8,367.523.08 made in court fees will support the office of the Public Defender and county attorneys.

The Board is expected to approve the item as part of the consent agenda.

