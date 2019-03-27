OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 27
Weather  62.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Dream of joining Marine Corps is shot down by mom and wife

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: March 27, 2019 7:15 p.m.

Dear Abby: I’m originally from El Salvador. I have been living in the U.S. for five years, have been studying English for four years and I have my GED.

I want to join the U.S. Marine Corps because it is my dream. I want to do it because I think that service to this country is the best thing I can do. I want to protect this country, and I want my family to be proud of me.

Here is the problem: My mom and my wife don’t want me to do it because they say it is dangerous. I love them both, but I want to achieve my dream. What should I do? – Dreaming in Houston

Dear Dreaming: I appreciate the concern your mother and your wife feel for your safety. Because they love you, of course they worry. However, the person who must live your life is you. If joining the United States Marine Corps is your dream, then following your dream is what you should do. Now is the time to have a heart-to-heart talk with your wife because this decision will have an impact on her life as well as yours.

Dear Abby: I raised my children to be respectful, responsible adults who are career- and family-oriented. Both are college graduates, married and successful.

My eldest daughter recently announced that she has been “going through something” and surprised us with a tattoo on her shoulder sporting her children’s names on a colorful, rather large background. I was shocked because she works at a large banking firm and was recently promoted as a senior financial investor. I’m now afraid it will impede her career advancement, and also concerned it will encourage her two young daughters to get tattoos.

I did not comment about hers. She has known how her dad and I have felt about this since she was a young child.

Am I overreacting? What does a mother say about something so permanent? I no longer feel I know this person I thought was “conservative.” – Disappointed in North Carolina

Dear Disappointed: Yes, you are overreacting. This is not a referendum on your parenting or your daughter’s character. In a situation like this, a mother should ask her daughter what “things” she has been going through, and what that tattoo means to her. The mother should also recognize that her daughter is an adult now, and her choice to apply body art is just that – a choice. Then she should listen carefully to what her daughter has to say, so that, if necessary, she can be supportive.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby: Mom wants daughter to focus on school, not dad’s tattoos
Dear Abby | Tattoo lover gets birthday criticism from grandparents
Dear Abby | Woman proud of her heritage is rocked by results of DNA test
Dear Abby | Long-ago lovers reconnect despite daughters’ objection
Dear Abby: Rude sister-in-law’s demands put damper on holiday giving

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
27
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
27
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
29
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
30
Praise in the Park
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*