Flags at half-staff today

KINGMAN – Governor Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, March 28, for the interment of Phoenix Police Department Officer Paul Rutherford, who died in the line of duty last week after being struck by a vehicle.

The governor's office is encouraging individuals, businesses, and other organizations to join in the tribute.

Rutherford was struck as he was crossing a street on foot to respond to a priority radio call, police said. Rutherford, 51, was transported to a hospital in extremely critical condition and later died of his injuries, said Sgt. Tommy Thompson, a police spokesman.

A 40-year-old woman who was driving the SUV that struck Rutherford remained at the scene and police said she wasn't impaired.

Rutherford had been a policeman for nearly 23 years, according to police officials. He is survived by a wife and two adult children.