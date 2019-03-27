OFFERS
Wed, March 27
Fourth annual superhero dash registration approaches, benefits CASA

The superhero dash is April 6 and 100 percent of the proceeds go toward CASA Council of Mohave County to provide opportunities for Mohave County foster children. (Photos courtesy of Mohave Superior Court)

Originally Published: March 27, 2019 7:12 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingmanites, grab those capes and crime-fighting suits to get ready to dash to the finish line during the 4th annual Superhero 5k run/walk & Kids Dash coming up on April 6.

All of the proceeds will go to Court Appointed Special Advocates Council of Mohave County. Kimberly Chappelear, Mohave County Superior Court team director, said the County alone has a couple hundred children in foster care.

The mission starts at 8 a.m. (kids dash) and 8:15 a.m. for the 5k run/walk, Saturday, April 6 at Kingman Regional Medical Center Hualapai Mountain campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive.

In-person registration is $25 until Friday, March 29, $30 March 30-April 5, $35 on race day and $10 kids dash. Early packet pickup is at 5-7 p.m. April 5 at the KRMC Hualapai Mountain campus lobby. Race day registration 6:30-7:30 a.m. Cash and checks will only be accepted.

Entry forms can be mailed or dropped off at Infant & toddler Mental Health/CASA office, 127 E. Beale St. To register online, visit www.active.com.

Entry forms can also be found online at kdminer.com. For additional information, contact Kimberly Chappelear, kchappelear@courts.az.gov or Chris Brady, cbrady535@yahoo.com.

Contact
