Wed, March 27
Grief recovery group is back in Kingman

Sharing with others is an important part of grief recovery (Photo by Rosie Fraser on Unsplash)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 27, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – After three years of absence, a GriefShare group is coming back to Kingman. Beginning on Monday, April 8, interested parties are welcome to join in any week at 5:30 p.m. at St. Johns United Methodist Church, 1730 Kino Ave. The group is Bible-driven, but open to anyone who would like to come.

“We want to help people to heal,” said Melissa Dahmer, who will run the meetings with two other ladies – all of them have experienced losing someone very dear to them. “The woman who had been running the group in the past, moved out from the area. I’ve retired from my job at the hospital, so I can help now. We can continue their journey in grief.”

Each week participants will cover grief recovery topics via video seminars prepared by experts in the field. Attendance each week isn’t necessary, and all sessions are open to the public and devoted to a different issue. They typically last about an hour and a half.

A few people signed up already. In the past, the Kingman group had eight to 12 regulars.

“The number doesn’t matter,” said Dahmer. “If we have one person, we will do it, too.”

Anyone can sign up by calling Dahmer at 928 -715-7418.

