Horoscopes | March 28, 2019

Birthdays: Lady Gaga, 33; Julia Stiles, 38; Vince Vaughn, 49; Reba McEntire, 64.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look for the positive in everything that happens. You will find solutions and gain recognition for your ability to overcome adversity.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Learn all you can, listen to what others have to say and make positive changes that will enhance your life personally and professionally. A chance to help someone you love will be rewarding.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t pay attention to anyone who is trying to sway you in one direction or another. Keep your life simple and affordable to avoid stress as well as being exploited.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Choose the path of least resistance to see how quickly you get things done. Use ingenuity, integrity and your unique imagination to your advantage.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Set goals, and don’t let anything distract you. Change doesn’t have to be drastic to improve your life.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You can make moves that will improve your state of mind and your prospects. Walk away from disruptive people.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t put yourself in a precarious position or make promises you can’t keep. Take steps to lower your overhead and to improve your skills and qualifications.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ve got plenty going for you, so don’t slow down when the momentum is pushing you toward peace of mind, emotional happiness and relationships with people who spark your imagination and touch your heart. Romance will enhance your personal life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen, but don’t let others cause you to doubt yourself. Think matters through, and move forward with moderation, clarity and reluctance to let anyone interfere in your life.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ve got everything going for you, so don’t let anyone lead you to believe you need help. Set your mind on what you want to achieve, and bring about the changes that will set you on the right path.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Avoid getting into an argument over something that isn’t in your control. Stay centered, and look for a way to help those in need or a cause that matters to you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take it upon yourself to make a difference in your community and to reach out to people you care about. Take time to share your feelings, beliefs and what you are willing to contribute.