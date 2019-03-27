Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving leads to 100 percent of proceeds to KCCU
KINGMAN – The crew at Jersey Mike’s got to experience the rush of customers like the day when they held its grand opening, and this time the women from the Kingman Cancer Care Unit got to experience it with them.
During the month of March at Jersey Mike’s, it’s the Month of Giving and Wednesday was its Day of Giving where 100 percent of the proceeds made will be donated to KCCU.
Steve and Syndie Wolsey, franchisees for the Kingman location, are both from Kingman and decided to pick KCCU as its charity of choice.
“My brother-in-law passed away from cancer so that’s kind of how we got involved,” Syndie said.
Steve said the crowd was just like opening day.
“It’s been going great. People have been very gracious,” Steve said. “A lot of people have come in to donate and help us raise a lot of funds.”
KCCU is a nonprofit that uses all of its proceeds to help patients in the Kingman area with financial needs. Some of the financial assistance KCCU offers is travel to doctor appointments, health and personal equipment, prescriptions and other needs that may occur.
“We are very grateful for these ladies that donate all of their time, and all of the money stays in the community, too. That was important to us, too,” Syndie said.
