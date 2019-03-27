OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 27
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kiwanis donated $7,000 for KHS softball scoreboard

From left to right: Kingman High School Vice Principal and Athletic Director, John Venenga accepts the check from Bill Shade, a member with the Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis, for the softball scoreboard. (Photo courtesy of John Venenga)

From left to right: Kingman High School Vice Principal and Athletic Director, John Venenga accepts the check from Bill Shade, a member with the Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis, for the softball scoreboard. (Photo courtesy of John Venenga)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: March 27, 2019 7:24 p.m.

photo

The softball scoreboard at Kingman High School will be replaced after Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis donated $7,000 for a new one. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner

KINGMAN – Kingman High School has received a home run of a donation from the Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis.

The donation of $7,000 has been awarded to go toward a new scoreboard for the softball field.

“I worked closely with Bill Shade on the project and they were generous enough to let us be part of their commitment to the students of our community,” John Venenga, KHS principal said.

The school is extremely grateful for the donation.

“It’s a natural fit of getting the scoreboard working once again for the girls’ varsity softball and Kingman High,” said Bill Shade, treasurer for Kiwanis.

The Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis is an organization that serves children of the world. The chapter here helps local children through various programs like scholarships and its Clothe the Kids program, which provides local children with $100 worth of clothes.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

KHS received scoreboard donation
KHS athletic teams fundraiser Monday
KHS Bulldogs keep getting contributions after fundraiser
Organizations: Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis Club
Fundraiser to bring new scoreboard to Kingman High School

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
27
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
27
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
29
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
30
Praise in the Park
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*