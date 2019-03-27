Kiwanis donated $7,000 for KHS softball scoreboard
KINGMAN – Kingman High School has received a home run of a donation from the Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis.
The donation of $7,000 has been awarded to go toward a new scoreboard for the softball field.
“I worked closely with Bill Shade on the project and they were generous enough to let us be part of their commitment to the students of our community,” John Venenga, KHS principal said.
The school is extremely grateful for the donation.
“It’s a natural fit of getting the scoreboard working once again for the girls’ varsity softball and Kingman High,” said Bill Shade, treasurer for Kiwanis.
The Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis is an organization that serves children of the world. The chapter here helps local children through various programs like scholarships and its Clothe the Kids program, which provides local children with $100 worth of clothes.
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- The debate over an ‘official’ state drink reaches the senate
- Obituary
- How many dollar stores is too many?
- Mohave County History: The stagecoach was robbed and then ‘vanished into nowhere’
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
27
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
27
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
29
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
30
|
Praise in the Park
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*