Kiwanis donates $7,000 for KHS softball scoreboard

KINGMAN – Kingman High School has received a home run of a donation from the Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis.

The donation of $7,000 has been awarded to go toward a new scoreboard for the softball field.

“I worked closely with Bill Shade on the project and they were generous enough to let us be part of their commitment to the students of our community,” John Venenga, KHS principal said.

The school is extremely grateful for the donation.

“It’s a natural fit of getting the scoreboard working once again for the girls’ varsity softball and Kingman High,” said Bill Shade, treasurer for Kiwanis.

The Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis is an organization that serves children of the world. The chapter here helps local children through various programs like scholarships and its Clothe the Kids program, which provides local children with $100 worth of clothes.