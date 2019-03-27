OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 27
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Golden Valley Pet Recovery is a place for lost and stray pets

Connie Allen, Golden Valley
Originally Published: March 27, 2019 7:25 p.m.

It’s sad to learn that when people no longer want their pets, many of them are just dumped in the desert, on the city streets or next to an on-ramp on the freeway.

These devoted pets, no matter how old they are or how abused they have been, typically wait days and sometimes weeks for their owners to come back, until hunger and thirst take over. Then they become feral and have to learn to fend for themselves no matter the cost. Some of them turn out to be loved and missed pets that have escaped from their yards or from cars while traveling and are lost and confused.

Golden Valley Pet Recovery, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, drives the deserts and towns searching for and humanly trapping these once loved pets. We do everything within our power to find the owners and reunite them with their lost pets. When the owner can’t be found or they do not want their pet back, the animals are then taken to the vet for vaccinations, spaying and neutering, chipping, a complete check-up and then put up for adoption.

To report a lost pet or strays roaming your neighborhood, call 928-249-4140. We will even post a picture of your missing pet on Facebook and Instagram. It’s free – it’s what we do!

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: Dumping animals is murder
Letter: Lost dogs are considered strays
Letter: Cats need homes too!
Overcrowded animal shelter running $30 adoption special
Column: Thankful for pets this holiday season

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
27
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
27
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
29
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
30
Praise in the Park
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*