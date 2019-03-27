Letter | Golden Valley Pet Recovery is a place for lost and stray pets

It’s sad to learn that when people no longer want their pets, many of them are just dumped in the desert, on the city streets or next to an on-ramp on the freeway.

These devoted pets, no matter how old they are or how abused they have been, typically wait days and sometimes weeks for their owners to come back, until hunger and thirst take over. Then they become feral and have to learn to fend for themselves no matter the cost. Some of them turn out to be loved and missed pets that have escaped from their yards or from cars while traveling and are lost and confused.

Golden Valley Pet Recovery, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, drives the deserts and towns searching for and humanly trapping these once loved pets. We do everything within our power to find the owners and reunite them with their lost pets. When the owner can’t be found or they do not want their pet back, the animals are then taken to the vet for vaccinations, spaying and neutering, chipping, a complete check-up and then put up for adoption.

To report a lost pet or strays roaming your neighborhood, call 928-249-4140. We will even post a picture of your missing pet on Facebook and Instagram. It’s free – it’s what we do!