Letter | Golden Valley Pet Recovery is a place for lost and stray pets
It’s sad to learn that when people no longer want their pets, many of them are just dumped in the desert, on the city streets or next to an on-ramp on the freeway.
These devoted pets, no matter how old they are or how abused they have been, typically wait days and sometimes weeks for their owners to come back, until hunger and thirst take over. Then they become feral and have to learn to fend for themselves no matter the cost. Some of them turn out to be loved and missed pets that have escaped from their yards or from cars while traveling and are lost and confused.
Golden Valley Pet Recovery, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, drives the deserts and towns searching for and humanly trapping these once loved pets. We do everything within our power to find the owners and reunite them with their lost pets. When the owner can’t be found or they do not want their pet back, the animals are then taken to the vet for vaccinations, spaying and neutering, chipping, a complete check-up and then put up for adoption.
To report a lost pet or strays roaming your neighborhood, call 928-249-4140. We will even post a picture of your missing pet on Facebook and Instagram. It’s free – it’s what we do!
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- The debate over an ‘official’ state drink reaches the senate
- Obituary
- How many dollar stores is too many?
- Mohave County History: The stagecoach was robbed and then ‘vanished into nowhere’
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
27
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
27
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
29
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
30
|
Praise in the Park
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*