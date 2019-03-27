Letter | A good step taken in the fight against female genitalia mutilation

Around “International Women’s Day” this year, something happened in, of all places, Great Britain. For the first time, a mother was convicted and given 11 years in prison for the brutal, barbaric female genital mutilation (FGM) of her 3-year-old daughter. A horrible form of child abuse.

Although outlawed 30 years ago, this practice has continued by people emigrating from mostly African countries, in this case Ghana. Particularly bad, this one involved numerous cuttings and was considered “sickening” by hospital staff after the child had to be rushed to an emergency room. The Mother lied and said the child had fallen.

Thankfully, the judge told the mother she was supposed to be the child’s protector and not only had the mother betrayed that, but the long-term psychological impacts on the child could be a life-long burden for her. The mother will have 11 years in the slammer to think that over.

An estimated 137,000 girls in England and Wales have undergone FGM, a practice done to control female sexuality. The United Nations says FGM affects 200 million girls worldwide and, yes, some have been done in the United States in certain populations.

Thank you for this one, Great Britain. Hope it sets a new standard.