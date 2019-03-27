OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 27
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | A good step taken in the fight against female genitalia mutilation

Linda Athens, Kingman resident
Originally Published: March 27, 2019 7:26 p.m.

Around “International Women’s Day” this year, something happened in, of all places, Great Britain. For the first time, a mother was convicted and given 11 years in prison for the brutal, barbaric female genital mutilation (FGM) of her 3-year-old daughter. A horrible form of child abuse.

Although outlawed 30 years ago, this practice has continued by people emigrating from mostly African countries, in this case Ghana. Particularly bad, this one involved numerous cuttings and was considered “sickening” by hospital staff after the child had to be rushed to an emergency room. The Mother lied and said the child had fallen.

Thankfully, the judge told the mother she was supposed to be the child’s protector and not only had the mother betrayed that, but the long-term psychological impacts on the child could be a life-long burden for her. The mother will have 11 years in the slammer to think that over.

An estimated 137,000 girls in England and Wales have undergone FGM, a practice done to control female sexuality. The United Nations says FGM affects 200 million girls worldwide and, yes, some have been done in the United States in certain populations.

Thank you for this one, Great Britain. Hope it sets a new standard.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Column: The feminist left goes global on our money
An Ultimate Ambassador: Karista Rose Harris inspires and empowers with her past and future
Letter: Unions have a proud history
Column | How Nancy Pelosi became an Alabama Republican
Man convicted in 1967 killings of 2 girls is back in prison

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
27
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
27
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
29
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
30
Praise in the Park
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*