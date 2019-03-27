Letter | A good step taken in the fight against female genitalia mutilation
Around “International Women’s Day” this year, something happened in, of all places, Great Britain. For the first time, a mother was convicted and given 11 years in prison for the brutal, barbaric female genital mutilation (FGM) of her 3-year-old daughter. A horrible form of child abuse.
Although outlawed 30 years ago, this practice has continued by people emigrating from mostly African countries, in this case Ghana. Particularly bad, this one involved numerous cuttings and was considered “sickening” by hospital staff after the child had to be rushed to an emergency room. The Mother lied and said the child had fallen.
Thankfully, the judge told the mother she was supposed to be the child’s protector and not only had the mother betrayed that, but the long-term psychological impacts on the child could be a life-long burden for her. The mother will have 11 years in the slammer to think that over.
An estimated 137,000 girls in England and Wales have undergone FGM, a practice done to control female sexuality. The United Nations says FGM affects 200 million girls worldwide and, yes, some have been done in the United States in certain populations.
Thank you for this one, Great Britain. Hope it sets a new standard.
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- The debate over an ‘official’ state drink reaches the senate
- Obituary
- How many dollar stores is too many?
- Mohave County History: The stagecoach was robbed and then ‘vanished into nowhere’
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
27
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
27
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
29
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
30
|
Praise in the Park
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*