Letter | Just thinking

Ken Wilson, Kingman resident
Originally Published: March 27, 2019 7:28 p.m.

Just thinking ... To qualify for a CDL license, you must take and pass a drug test. Military personnel, first responders, hospital employees, school teachers (I hope) and many, many others face regular drug and alcohol tests.

Now, don’t you think it would be reasonable for politicians to face the same scrutiny? From the local city council to those holding office in the federal government, step up and do the pee test (in front of a certified witness to verify the sample is actually yours) before you can take office and periodically during your tenure.

Just think, a failed drug test by those who claim to represent us would go far in helping us common folk understand some of their bizarre actions. Maybe a little buzzed when you came up with that new bill? Had a few tokes before you agreed to sponsor the legislation that you forgot to read?

A few too many martinis before that Facebook rant?

Just thinking.

