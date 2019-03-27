Letter | A wall is not the answer

There has been a tremendous amount of talk about needing a wall at our southern border, and I for one do not believe that a wall is the answer. I’m no liberal, fact being, I consider myself moderate to conservative. I firmly believe we need border security, but a wall is not the answer. Sooner or later those on the other side WILL find a way to breach it.

Furthermore, even if we build a wall we would still need everything we have in place now to protect it. So what have we gained?

In addition, if we build a wall to the south, what’s next, building a wall on the Canadian border? We have the technology, people and resources to protect our borders the best we can, why not use them? Better yet, why aren’t we using them?

I would also like to add that no President, whoever or what party is in office, should have the power to shut down the government and negatively affect the lives of so many Americans and federal workers like what has just happened. A president already has veto power if he or she doesn’t like a bill. Having the power to negatively affect so many people is just wrong.

I for one don’t care what needs to be done to change the law, but it needs and must be changed before this can happen again.



