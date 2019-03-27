Local school district educates students on the health risks of vaping, tobacco use

According to the Center for Disease Control, an increasingly popular e-cigarette among students is called JUUL, which is shaped like a USB stick.

An e-cigarette is known by many names, e-cigs, e-hookahs, mods, vape pens, vapes, tank systems, and electronic nicotine delivery systems.

They usually resemble a normal looking cigarette, cigar or pipe. Some can even look like pens or USB sticks.

E-cigarettes produce an aerosol by heating up a liquid that usually contains nicotine, flavoring and other chemicals.

What are schools in Kingman doing to put a stop to the use electronic cigarettes on campus?

Kingman Unified School District Superintendent Roger Jacks said schools have been providing education to students about the risks and dangers of vaping. The district is also providing its employees with training to be more aware of vaping activities.

At White Cliffs Middle School, faculty, staff and community resources have been educating students about health issues related to vaping.

“Our school resource officer goes into the health classes to teach a unit on drugs and alcohol and tobacco related issues,” said Tonia Cobanovich, WCMS principal.

Students at WCMS also hear a hygienist from Mohave Community College speak regarding the health issues surrounding the use of vapes. Students participate in assemblies about the consequences for having paraphernalia and vaping on school grounds.

Students at Kingman Middle School have also had two assemblies during the current school year about drug and alcohol abuse prevention.

But vaping has been an issue for the district.

“It has been a large problem because it is so wide spread and in some cases difficult to detect,” Jacks said. “Vaping is often conducted in our student bathrooms because it is a more sheltered environment.”

Rusty Moomey, KHS principal, said the school has seen an increase in more vape pens on campus since they are easier to hide.

“We normally catch them because they will show someone the vape pen then they will go and tell,” Moomey said.

KMS Principal James Jones said the school has seen four incidents of vaping and one second offense, which leads to a disciplinary hearing.

WCMS has caught two students vaping this year.

“They’re easy to hide. A lot of them look like a USB and a lot of parents wouldn’t even know they have one,” Moomey said. “It’s not overt.”