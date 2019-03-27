OFFERS
MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
Drugs are valued at about $40,000

Mohave County Sheriff's Office Tactical Operations Unit approach a residence in the 2700 block of Northfield Avenue on Tuesday, March 26. The unit carried out a search warrant and reported it found 14 ounces of methamphetamine worth about $40,000 in the home. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office photo)

Originally Published: March 27, 2019 8:46 a.m.

photo

Charles William Hradisky (Mohave County Adult Detention Facility photo)

KINGMAN – Law enforcement agencies seized about 14 ounces of methamphetamine valued at about $40,000 during a traffic stop and an execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 2700 block of Northfield Avenue in the morning of Tuesday, March 26, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

It all began at about 4 a.m. when MCSO deputies tried to pull over a rental car for a traffic stop. The vehicle took deputies to the residence on Northfield Avenue, where the occupants reportedly fled on foot.

Law enforcement officials said they found about a half a pound of meth on the ground near the driver’s door as they approached the vehicle.

photo

Kayla White (Mohave County Adult Detention Facility photo)

One of the occupants from the vehicle, Kayla White, 23 of Kingman, was found in the yard of the residence and arrested.

Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team detectives arrived on scene and learned the purported driver of the vehicle, Charles Hradisky, was still at large.

A search warrant for the residence was drafted, and MCSO Tactical Operations Unit carried out the search warrant. The unit asserts it located another 6 ounces of meth.

photo

David Burton (Mohave County Adult Detention Facility photo)

The homeowner of the residence, David Burton, 63 of Kingman, was placed under arrest. Burton was on felony release for a drug sales charge stemming from a joint investigation between Department of Public Safety Gang and Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission and MAGNET.

Hradisky, the driver, is still at large as of Wednesday morning. He is on felony release for drug sales and weapons charges.

White has been charged with possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia, both felonies. She is being held on $10,000 bond.

Burton has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. He is being held on $5,000 bond.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Hradisky, do not approach or attempt to apprehend him. Call Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any local law enforcement agency.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Editor's Note: This story was changed to correct the amount of meth seized and the value of it after Mohave County Sheriff's Office issued a correction.

