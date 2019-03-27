Mike Hindenach resigns from Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce
KINGMAN – Mike Hindenach, president of the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce, has announced he is leaving the chamber.
The chamber thanked Hindenach for his efforts to relocate the chamber downtown, and for fundraising efforts with the Hollywood and Wine event and the 2018 Kingman Derby.
“I have resigned as the president and CEO of the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce to pursue other opportunities,” Hindenach said. “I have truly enjoyed working with the board of directors, staff, volunteers and chamber members. I wish you all great success in the future.”
In the interim, the chamber will begin recruitment efforts immediately. The chamber will keep its same hours and all mixers, ribbon cuttings, seminars and events will continue as scheduled.
“The executive committee will appoint a recruitment committee representative of our membership,” the chamber wrote in a press release. “We will review the job description, post the job using the national chamber of commerce resources and all media that applies.”
Supplemental questions and phone interviews will help narrow down the field of applicants, who will eventually be invited to Kingman for face time with the chamber board and public.
The process has taken about four months in the past. The goal is to have a new president by fall 2019.
