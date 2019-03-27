Mohave County Most Wanted | March 27, 2019

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Sara Elizabeth Bitzer

DOB: 10/16/1988 White Female 5-1 120 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Theft – means of transportation, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 03/11/2019

Victoria Alexandra Flores

DOB: 08/21/1988 White Female 5-4 173 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug paraphernalia possess/use meth, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 03/04/2019

Richerd Tamaichi Rodriguez

DOB: 10/22/1982 White Male 6-0 170 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Offense: Disord conduct – weapon/instr, Class 6 Undesignated; drug paraphernalia possess/use methamphetamine, Class 1 Misdemeanor

Warrant: 03/20/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Christopher Robert DeLaGarza

Offense: Unlawful imprisonment, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 06/25/2018 Capture: 03/20/2019

John James Petty

Offense: Shoplifting, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 01/17/2018 Capture: 03/20/2019

Clark Donovan Yazzie

Offense: Agg aslt – adult on minor, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 05/26/2016 Capture: 02/26/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department