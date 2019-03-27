Mohave County Most Wanted | March 27, 2019
As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Sara Elizabeth Bitzer
DOB: 10/16/1988 White Female 5-1 120 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Theft – means of transportation, Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 03/11/2019
Victoria Alexandra Flores
DOB: 08/21/1988 White Female 5-4 173 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Drug paraphernalia possess/use meth, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 03/04/2019
Richerd Tamaichi Rodriguez
DOB: 10/22/1982 White Male 6-0 170 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Black
Offense: Disord conduct – weapon/instr, Class 6 Undesignated; drug paraphernalia possess/use methamphetamine, Class 1 Misdemeanor
Warrant: 03/20/2019
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Christopher Robert DeLaGarza
Offense: Unlawful imprisonment, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 06/25/2018 Capture: 03/20/2019
John James Petty
Offense: Shoplifting, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 01/17/2018 Capture: 03/20/2019
Clark Donovan Yazzie
Offense: Agg aslt – adult on minor, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 05/26/2016 Capture: 02/26/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- The debate over an ‘official’ state drink reaches the senate
- Obituary
- How many dollar stores is too many?
- Mohave County History: The stagecoach was robbed and then ‘vanished into nowhere’
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
27
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
27
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
29
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
30
|
Praise in the Park
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*