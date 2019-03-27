OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 27
Weather  62.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Motion to remand denied for man charged in Golden Valley shooting death

Gerald Richardson

Gerald Richardson

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: March 27, 2019 4:13 p.m.

KINGMAN – Golden Valley resident Gerald Richardson, who is charged in the October shooting death of Jessica Mae Orozco, had a motion to remand his case back to the grand jury denied by Judge Derek Carlisle on Wednesday.

Richardson, 58, is charged with manslaughter and two counts of endangerment, as the state claims Richardson “recklessly endangered” two minors with his alleged actions.

Richardson told detectives he was asleep on his couch when Orozco arrived to bring a child home from a birthday party.

He wasn’t expecting anyone, and Richardson believed the person trying to enter his residence through the front door was an intruder.

He fired one shot from a firearm that struck Orozco, who was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Robin Puchek, Richardson’s attorney, argued the case should be remanded back to the grand jury because while the prosecution provided possible justification defenses for the manslaughter charge, it did not do so for the endangerment charges. Richardson’s defense justification is based off his position that he was defending himself from someone who he thought was illegally entering his home.

However, the judge said the justification defense applies if the action was necessary to protect against deadly force. Judge Carlisle said there had been nothing presented to the court that indicated Richardson knew of the presence of the two children. As such, he couldn’t have been defending himself from parties which he did not know were there. He also said the intent of self-defense does not transfer to a third party.

The judge denied the defense’s motions to dismiss the case and remand the case back to the grand jury.

Richardson will be back in court for a status conference at 10:30 a.m. April 5.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Golden Valley man accused in shooting death turns down plea deal
Orozco shooting suspect’s bond reduced by $100,000
Defendant arraigned in shooting death of Jessica Mae Orozco
Case involving Colorado City man sent back to grand jury
Charges against Van Brunt survive; motions thrown out

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
27
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
27
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
29
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
30
Praise in the Park
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*