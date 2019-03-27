OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 27
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Republicans blast Green New Deal, Democrats say GOP is playing politics

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Prescott, drinks a glass of milk to make a point at a Western Caucus event on the Green New Deal. (Caucus members claim the bill would harm dariy and other agricultural industries. (Photo by Andrew Howard/Cronkite News)

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Prescott, drinks a glass of milk to make a point at a Western Caucus event on the Green New Deal. (Caucus members claim the bill would harm dariy and other agricultural industries. (Photo by Andrew Howard/Cronkite News)

Andrew Howard, Cronkite News
Originally Published: March 27, 2019 7:22 p.m.

WASHINGTON – The “Green New Deal” faced its first test vote in the Senate Tuesday and a renewed round of criticism from Republicans, who called the expansive environmental bill a “Soviet-style takeover” of the economy.

That was the description used by Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Prescott, during a Western Caucus news conference where lawmakers said the bill would be a job killer.

But Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Phoenix, accused Republicans of engaging in purely political rhetoric meant to “weaponize” the bill into talking points for GOP candidates while they demonize its main sponsor, freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-New York.

Those politics were on display in the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fast-tracked a procedural vote on the bill Tuesday so the “American people will have the opportunity to learn precisely where each one of their senators stand,” he said in a tweet.

That plan was sidetracked when the majority of Democrats voted “present,” leading to a 57-0 vote that left the bill hanging. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, was one of just three Democrats to join all Republicans in the chamber voting no.

Sinema later issued a statement saying she voted no because we need “to address a changing climate with realistic, achievable solutions.”

The 14-page bill lists ambitious goals, but has few details on how to get there.

It says the United States has a responsibility to pass a Green New Deal that calls for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, universal access to clean water, new power grids and “overhauling transportation systems in the United States to remove pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.”

But it’s more than just an environmental list, also calling on the U.S. to provide “all people” with access to health care, housing and higher education, among other benefits.

The fact that the bill is more of an aspirational than a judicial document should actually work in its favor, said Heather Ross, a clinical assistant professor at the Arizona State University School for the Future of Innovation in Society.

Ross said “everyone gets their panties in a twist” about resolutions, but that if this bill is looked at as an idea instead of a law it becomes “incredibly beneficial for America’s future.”

“In terms of infrastructure implications, the move towards renewable sources of energy and away from fossil fuels is something we’ve seen are job creators,” she said.

Ross said the idea of the Green New Deal would help foster “long-term sustainable growth” for America by increasing renewable energy sources that would also boost the economy.

But Gosar disagrees. He called the deal “a death sentence for the American dream,” and said that implementing it would “radically transform America into a country that would be very bleak and unrecognizable from the country we know and love today.”

Gosar criticized the senators who voted present Tuesday.

“They are playing gimmicky games again by voting present,” Gosar said. “They ought to stand up, they believe in this, they’ve endorsed it, they ought to vote for cloture and stand up for what they actually support.”

Sinema said after the Senate vote that lawmakers “should stop the political games and work together on practical solutions that foster a healthy environment, grow our economy, and help Arizona families get ahead.” Her office noted that she is co-sponsor of a separate resolution calling for action on climate change.

But her no vote Tuesday on the Green New Deal drew sharp criticism from the Tucson-based Center for Biological Diversity.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Tight race for Arizona Senate is one of costliest in the US
Kyrsten Sinema’s long-expected challenge to Flake shakes up Senate race
McSally, Sinema face each other in Arizona Senate debate
House passes bills aimed at crimes committed by illegal immigrants
Budget plan’s $1 trillion deficit sours some Republicans

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
27
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
27
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
29
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
30
Praise in the Park
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*