Scottsdale police: Signed baseballs worth up to $600K stolen

One of the autographed stolen baseballs is from Babe Ruth. (Retrieved from the Library of Congress, https://www.loc.gov/item/2016832368/)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 27, 2019 7:16 p.m.

SCOTTSDALE – Police say they're investigating the theft of some baseball memorabilia from a popular Scottsdale restaurant, including a ball autographed by Babe Ruth.

They say patrol officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm call at Don & Charlie's Restaurant about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers say the restaurant's front glass door was smashed and 34 baseballs individually autographed by Hall of Fame players were stolen from a trophy case.

They say prized baseballs signed by Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra, Ted Williams, Stan Musial, Ernie Banks, Willie McCovey and Bob Feller were among the stolen items.

According to police, the 34 baseballs have an estimated value of $200,000 to $600,000.

The 350-seat restaurant that opened in the early 1980s is closing next month to make way for a boutique hotel.

