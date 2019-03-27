Search for missing Lake Havasu boater continues 6 months after deadly crash

LAKE HAVASU CITY - Last Labor Day weekend, thousands of boats took to the water of Lake Havasu. For many, it was a day trip, a vacation, a chance for rest and relaxation. For the Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster, it would begin the longest, most frustrating search and rescue attempts of his career.

Two passenger boats collided near Topock in September, killing four and injuring nine. Three of the deceased were recovered within weeks of the accident, one of whom was located about five miles away from the crash site. The last of the victims, California resident Raegan Heitzig, has yet to be found.

The search began with considerable resources at the Sheriff’s disposal: Drones and aerial surveillance, a fleet of patrol boats, search and rescue crews piloting kayaks along the shoreline; and teams of professional divers from San Bernardino, Mohave and Los Angeles Counties in an ever-harrowing search for Heitzig. Schuster publicly promised the search would continue until she was found, and volunteers are still searching for Heitzig’s remains.

“We started with a known location,” Schuster said. “After a certain point, it gets to the point where she’s gone far beyond any logical search area. There’s no way of narrowing this search down. I worked as a boating search operator for 20 years, and I’ve never had a situation like this, where we couldn’t locate a victim within a reasonable amount of time. We started with an enormous amount of resources – these were professionals. This case is baffling, and it has a lot of us scratching our heads.”

The search has been discouraging for department officials, but search and rescue volunteers remain vigilant in the hope of sighting Heitzig, and seeing her at last returned to her family.

According to statements by Sheriff’s officials last year, Heitzig’s remains may never float to the surface. Factors determining how or where a body may be recovered from the Colorado River may include the water’s current, the size and mass of the victim, his or her diet, any injuries he or she may have, underwater hazards that could ensnare a victim, or the amount of water inhaled or ingested by a victim prior to his or her death.

“Within reason, we will do everything we can to find her,” Schuster said. “I still have hope we’ll find her. This has been the largest operation in a boat crash investigation we’ve ever dealt with, and we’re not going to stop now. I can’t imagine what her family’s going through … we’re continuing to do everything we can.”