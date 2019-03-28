OFFERS
Free cooking class is ‘Healthy made easy'
Mohave County Department of Public Health is offering free healthy cooking classes

Zach Stover, community health education specialist for public health’s nutrition department, will be teaching a free, six-week long “Healthy made easy” cooking class. There will be one class per week with each class comprised of 15 people. (Photo courtesy Zach Stover)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: March 28, 2019 7:19 p.m.

KINGMAN – With a recent Centers for Disease Control study finding that one in three adults consume fast food on any given day, the Mohave County Department of Public Health wants to improve the community’s health and reduce its risk of disease by bringing back healthy, home-cooked meals.

Zach Stover, community health education specialist for public health’s nutrition department, will be teaching a free, six-week long “Healthy made easy” cooking class. There will be one class per week with each class comprised of 15 people.

“That was a pretty shocking study to us,” Stover said of the CDC’s fast food figures. “Another study said poor diet quality is a leading factor of death and disability in the U.S.”

To that end, the health department wants to remind, and teach, community members that healthy meals can be delicious and prepared without putting in too much time or money.

“The conclusion we came to is cooking in the home has become kind of a lost art,” Stover said. “Based off of that evidence, we found that some of the most common things that prevent people from making meals is a lack of cooking skills, a lack of time and cost.”

Stover says the health department wants to equip community members with the knowledge and skills they need to bring back home cooking and prevent reliance on fast food. To do so, he’ll provide hands-on examples for how to prepare healthy new dishes and classic dishes with a twist.

Depending on which course participants attend, Stover will teach how to make healthy snacks, breakfasts, dinners and desserts. Protein snack bites, Herby chicken pasta, a dessert called Banana Me Crazy, a fresh summer salad and a cauliflower power bowl are just some examples of what the course has to offer.

“This is a great opportunity for the average person to expand on their skillset and knowledge of cooking in the home and being healthy,” Stover said. “Everything has a healthy spin on it. Healthy made easy, that’s what it is.”

The class schedule is 10 – 11 a.m. Thursday April 4, April 11 and April 18. The next wave of classes will be held from 5:15 – 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays starting April 24, May 1 and May 8. All classes will be held at the Mohave County Department of Public Health, 701 W. Beale St. To register, which is required for participation, contact Stover at 928-753-0794 ext. 4097 or Zachary.stover@mohavecounty.us. Spots are filling up fast, and Stover encourages those who are interested to register as soon as possible.

“We’re really hoping to get a great response from the community,” Stover said. “We would really like to make this a staple at the public health department, and a staple in the community that we can offer year round.”

