Horoscopes | March 29, 2019

Birthdays: Megan Hilty, 38; Lucy Lawless, 51; Amy Sedaris, 58; Eric Idle, 76.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stay focused on what you have to complete. Put your energy where it counts most, and refrain from showing weakness or sharing personal information.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Give your all, and you will receive interesting prospects, praise and personal satisfaction. Spend time with people who share your quest and are willing to pitch in and help.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Someone will exaggerate in order to grab your attention and perhaps your hard-earned cash or personal information. Be careful what you say and how you handle situations that can affect your reputation.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): If you take too much time procrastinating, you will miss out on something phenomenal. Personal change will lead to less stress and greater happiness.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Think big, but when it comes to getting things done, be prepared to size down and live within your means, and make sure you are capable of living up to your promises. Know your boundaries and pursue your goals.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take on tasks that challenge you; you’ll be proud of your accomplishments. Make time for people and things you enjoy, and you’ll gain peace of mind and keep your stress level to a minimum.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put your heart and soul into home improvements, getting along with others and taking care of your responsibilities. If change is required, make it happen.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Explore new possibilities, and don’t be afraid to do things differently. Your uniqueness will lead to success.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t let anyone persuade you to take part in something that really isn’t your thing. Focus on home, family and personal improvements.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It’s up to you to follow your heart and your dreams and to reach your destination on your own steam. Change begins within, and happiness is the prerequisite of doing what’s best for yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do your own thing, and manage your life using common sense. Your aim should be to stabilize, not disrupt your life.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get involved and share your skills and experience. Doing what you can to improve the world around you will stimulate your mind as well as bring you in touch with people who can be an asset moving forward.