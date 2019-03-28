‘It doesn’t open’: Mosque survivors describe terror at door

WELLINGTON, New Zealand – When the gunman began to attack the Al Noor mosque, Ahmed Alayedy scrambled to get to the nearest emergency exit. He was the first one there.

"I tried to open the door," he said. "But it doesn't open."

Alayedy and other survivors of the March 15 mosque attacks in New Zealand have described to The Associated Press a scene of confusion and terror at the door on one side of the main prayer room, in the first accounts of the role the door played.

Alayedy said so many people began crushing him against the door that some of his ribs cracked. Another survivor, Khaled Alnobani, says he thinks as many as 17 people may have died trying to get out through the door.

Investigators have likely examined a new electric locking system installed on the door in the days before the attack. The mosque says an electrician disabled that system the day before the attack, although some of those who escaped question whether that was the case. What is clear is that nobody managed to open the door that afternoon.

With the gunman in the middle of the room, the door represented the only escape route for those on one side of him, at least until people started smashing windows to get out.

Fifty people were slaughtered by the gunman at two Christchurch mosques during the attack, including 42 who died at Al Noor. Alayedy and others say that if the door had been wide open like it typically was during Friday prayers, many more people might have escaped.

Shagaf Khan, the president of the Muslim Association of Canterbury which oversees the mosque, said the door was closed and latched much like the front door of a house. He said it wasn't locked, although worshippers may have believed it was in the confusion.

He said an electrician had tested the new electric locking system on Thursday, and then disengaged it for Friday prayers. He said that to open the door, somebody needed to turn a lever. It was just happenstance, and perhaps the cool weather that day, he said, which meant the door wasn't wide open as usual.

"On any other Friday, the door would be open," he said. "But on this Friday, nobody opened that door."

He said he agreed that more people would have escaped if the door had been open.

"If it had been completely open, it would have been easy for people to get out," he said. "But nobody was prepared for this. We were prepared for an emergency like a fire or an earthquake, and people would still have time to get out. This is something totally different. You don't put this in your emergency plan."

Alayedy said that in the confusion, he can't be sure if he simply failed to turn the lever properly or if something else stopped the door from opening.

Alnobani, said he, too, tried to open the door and it didn't work, and he's familiar with the lever. He said he believes the door was electronically locked. Simply pushing a button next to the door would have unlocked it, he said, but nobody knew about the new system.

Khan said the mosque was in compliance with regulations, which require emergency exits to be clear from objects, easily accessible, and unlocked.

Police said the scene examination is part of their investigation and they will not be commenting while the investigation is ongoing.

Robert Wright, the Christchurch City Council head of building consents, said in an email the mosque was in compliance with the Building Act at the time of the attacks and had a valid certificate known as a "Building Warrant of Fitness."

Alayedy, 30, said that on the day of the attack, he'd been listening to a holy speech by imam Gamal Fouda when he heard six or seven shots. He thought it was an electrical fault at first but then heard screaming and ran for the door.

"All the brothers come in behind each other, on top of each other," he said.

Because he couldn't open the door, he said, he tried punching the hexagonal piece of glass in the lower part of the door. When that didn't work, he drove his knee through it, shattering the glass, and then kicked it out. He crawled through and ran for safety.