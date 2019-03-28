KHS hosts free prom fair for all students in community, donations needed

KINGMAN – The girls wear beautiful long gowns, hair and makeup done to look their absolute best. Boys are in suits, ties, dress shoes and hair combed to perfection. It’s the night they will remember for the rest of their lives.

Prom.

Before the big night, those going to prom want to be certain they have the proper attire.

Kingman High School is hosting its free Prom Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 5 in the KHS cafeteria, 4182 N. Bank St.

Amy Murrell is a teacher at KHS who is organizing the prom fair for not only the students at KHS, but for every student from each of the schools who will be attending prom in the community.

“Prom Fair gives every student the opportunity to enjoy a true American rite of passage, to have memories of Prom without the concern that going to Prom might take food from the family's table,” Murrell said.

To help out those students achieve their prom dreams, donations can be made to the school. Donations may include dresses, suits, dress shirts, shoes, ties, jewelry, cosmetics, evening purses, belts, and pretty much anything else someone might need for prom.

In case you don’t have that dress or suit stuffed in the back of the closet, monetary donations for students who need financial assistance to purchase prom tickets can be made at the KHS front office. Prom tickets there go for $20 each.

All Beauty College will provide highly discounted rates for hair, nails and makeup on prom day, and Toni’s Cleaners is donating cleaning services for the fair.

Murrell said prom doesn’t have to be a financial burden and that with donations, the people of Kingman are giving their children wonderful memories of high school.

Donations can be dropped off during school hours until Thursday, April 4 at Kingman High School.

