Kingman High grad McCans comes full circle in her return as Lady Bulldogs tennis coach

Kingman High School girls tennis coach Cortney McCans, far right, instructs Lady Bulldogs Kaliegh Ford, far left, and Alex Austin during a match Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: March 28, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Cortney McCans faced a situation that many college athletes encounter after graduation – where do I go next?

Luckily, McCans didn’t have to look too far as Kingman High School needed a girls tennis coach and now she’s serving up aces at her alma mater.

“I was kind of surprised when the opportunity arose,” McCans said. “It was a little bit last minute, but I was really excited. Just coming out of college, I wasn’t sure what the next thing was for me as a tennis player. So when this coaching opportunity came up, I was really excited for it. And to be back at my high school and my home courts, it’s kind of an honor.”

The Lady Bulldogs are also grateful to have McCans as their coach and they’re aware of her talent after a successful career at the University of Sioux Falls.

“She knows the sport and she’s very skilled,” Kingman sophomore Charlotte Stockstill said. “Especially with her and her dad – they’re very good.”

Jeff McCans brings even more experience as an assistant coach and the father-daughter bond makes for a great atmosphere for the Lady Bulldogs. But more importantly, McCans provides the girls tennis team with something it hasn’t had in a few years – stability in a head coach.

McCans said she doesn’t plan on going anywhere and Kingman’s squad features one junior and six sophomores.

So there is plenty of time to develop this group of Lady Bulldogs.

“With them being so young, by the time they’re seniors, they’re going to know what I’m thinking before I even have to tell them,” McCans said. “In any sport, that is so helpful.”

It also helps to have more athletes, but that is something Kingman lacked early in the season with just four Lady Bulldogs on the courts.

That has since changed.

“Now we have seven and I’m so happy to have the girls here,” McCans said. “It’s so different from when I played – we had cuts, conditioning and all that stuff.”

But one thing that hasn’t changed is the game of tennis.

It’s still the same and McCans plans to use her knowledge of the sport to help Kingman thrive as the season unfolds.

“Being a college player, you learn so much from just playing tennis,” she said. “I think I’m able to translate that into coaching because I can relate to the girls. I can say, ‘In this situation, this is what I would have done’ or ‘I’ve been in your shoes.’ Just having played so much is helpful as a coach.”

But at the end of the day, she can only coach the ones who decide to step on the courts.

While seven is enough to play a match, McCans would love to have more Lady Bulldogs on the squad.

“If I can get these girls interested – find their love for the game – then it’ll help their friends come out,” she said. “And they’re talking about it at school and they’re excited. If I can get the interest up, it’ll help.”

