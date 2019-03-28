Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
Five ounces of heroin valued at $30,000 also confiscated
KINGMAN – After conducting a search on a vehicle, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies found 4 pounds of methamphetamine and over 5 ounces of heroin. Sheriff’s officials say the methamphetamine is worth approximately $183,000 and the heroin has a street value of about $30,000.
At approximately 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were patrolling the area of Highway 93 and Highway 68 interchange and observed an SUV they knew from previous incidents, which didn’t have a functioning brake light.
Deputies noted a female diver and identified a male passenger as Nicholas Mitchell Markham, 35 of Kingman, from previous incidents. Deputies knew Markham to have an active warrant arrest.
A traffic stop was conducted at Beale Street and Clare Avenue, and deputies made contact with the driver, Jennifer Leigh Hoover, 34 of Kingman.
While speaking to occupants of the vehicle, deputies observed an empty gun holster on the passenger floor board. Due to the uncertainty of a weapon being present, deputies removed the occupants from the vehicle for the officer’s safety. While doing so, deputies observed a syringe loaded with a black substance inside the passenger door pocket.
Both subjects were detained and placed in handcuffs. A pat search of Hoover allegedly revealed a small amount of heroin and drug paraphernalia in her pocket.
A pat search of Markham revealed an empty syringe. A search of the vehicle was conducted and deputies located a black backpack in the back seat.
Deputies reported the backpack contained a large plastic bag containing a white crystal substance, which tested positive for approximately 2 pounds of methamphetamine. Inside the backpack, deputies say they found individual packages of a black tar-like substance, which tested positive for 5.7 ounces of heroin.
A second package was located on the rear floor board and purportedly tested positive for approximately 2 pounds of methamphetamine. A second backpack was located inside the vehicle, which contained a revolver and several phones and tablets.
Deputies also located a handgun inside a locked glove box, and two scales were also found inside the vehicle. Deputies assert Markham claimed ownership of all the items located inside the vehicle, and a records check revealed Markham is a prohibited weapons possessor.
Markham was arrested for two counts of possession of a weapon by prohibited person, possession of a weapon in use of a drug offense, dangerous drug possession, dangerous drug possession for sale, transporting a dangerous drug, narcotic drug possession, narcotic drug possession for sale, transporting a narcotic drug, all felonies, and an active arrest warrant.
Hoover was arrested for narcotic drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, both felonies. Both subjects were transported to Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident. Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team also responded to the scene for further investigation.
Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
For as little as $3.49*