Lawmakers eye suitable changing stations for disabled

A Senate panel resurrected legislation to require that new or extensively remodeled bathrooms in public buildings have suitable changing stations so they don't have to put their offspring on dirty bathroom floors. (Adobe Image)

Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services
Originally Published: March 28, 2019 7:22 p.m.

PHOENIX – Answering pleas of parents of disabled adult children, a Senate panel resurrected legislation to require that new or extensively remodeled bathrooms in public buildings have suitable changing stations so they don't have to put their offspring on dirty bathroom floors.

HB 2113 is similar to another measure that had gained unanimous approval last month in a House committee. But that legislation stalled after Rep. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, refused to schedule a similar proposal for a hearing in the House Rules Committee, which he chairs.

So Rep. Richard Andrade, D-Glendale, agreed to scale back the scope of his measure, exempting privately owned buildings from the new mandate.

Wednesday's vote by the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services came after parents and others detailed for lawmakers personal and health hazards created when children too big to fit on changing tables have to be laid on the bare floors of restrooms.

Marianne Scott spoke of her 17-year-old daughter and the fact that, for the past dozen years, she has been unable to fit on the baby-changing stations that now exist in many restrooms. Shortly after that, Scott said, her daughter was too big to change in the back of the car.

"We were soon left to change her on public bathroom floors, floors that have been walked on by shoes from all walks of life, shoes that have filth and germs being left with every step,'' she said.

And Scott said the floors of bathrooms are considered so dirty that they feature a hook so women can hang their purses up rather than leave them on the ground.

