Left-handed and right for Kingman: Greg Prudham joins Cerbat Cliffs

KINGMAN – Left-handed golfer Greg Prudham began using his parents’ golf clubs when he was 8-years-old even though he had to hit the ball with the backside of the right-handed instruments. It was after receiving his first set of left-handed clubs that his love for the sport began to grow.

After receiving his clubs, Prudham said he would head to the driving range back in Michigan with his father to hit balls when he could. He played golf in middle school and was on the varsity high school team in the Wolverine State. When he was 15, his family moved to California where he was on his high school’s JV team, as he noted the competition on the West Coast was fiercer than it was back East.

After spending some time working in the movie theater business after high school, Prudham said in reading Golf Digest he found information about a trade school, the San Diego Golf Academy, that taught how to become a golf professional.

“Before I went to school, I’d taken almost 2 ½ years off where I didn’t play golf at all,” he said. “I picked up the clubs six months before school was to start, but my ability level seemed to change. It was a somewhat drastic improvement in my golf game in a short period of time.”

Prudham has stuck with the golf industry ever since, and is now the new head golf professional at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course. He moved to Kingman in 2013 and has played the course a number of times.

“I think it’s a great golf course, I really enjoy it,” he said. “The thing that drew me to the position, golf is not getting less expensive to play. The price point at Cerbat is much more welcoming to bring golfers to the game.”

As it turns out, that is his vision for the future of the course. He hopes to visit local schools to spur youth interest in the sport in addition to encouraging adult participation at Cerbat Cliffs.

“I’m really interested in growing the game here, getting new golfers in,” Prudham said. “I’m likely going to be hosting some free adult clinics to get some more adults in.”

Prudham comes to Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course from Laughlin Ranch Golf Club, where he had been the director of golf. He starts his new position in Kingman on April 8.