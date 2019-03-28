Letter | New Zealand shooting has led to an overreaction
Dori Giehrl, Golden Valley
Originally Published: March 28, 2019 7:28 p.m.
Feeling sorry for 50 murdered Muslims in New Zealand is getting way out of hand. Have we so soon forgotten the thousands killed on Sept. 11 in the attack on the Twin Towers in New York City? That was on the scale of Pearl Harbor. Not to make light of it, but this recent attack is more comparable to the shooting up of our schools, not to mention the travesty in Las Vegas. Let's get our priorities right, people.
Most Read
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Obituary
- Search for missing Lake Havasu boater continues 6 months after deadly crash
- The debate over an ‘official’ state drink reaches the senate
- How many dollar stores is too many?
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
29
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
30
|
Praise in the Park
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*