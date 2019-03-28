OFFERS
Letter | New Zealand shooting has led to an overreaction

Dori Giehrl, Golden Valley
Originally Published: March 28, 2019 7:28 p.m.

Feeling sorry for 50 murdered Muslims in New Zealand is getting way out of hand. Have we so soon forgotten the thousands killed on Sept. 11 in the attack on the Twin Towers in New York City? That was on the scale of Pearl Harbor. Not to make light of it, but this recent attack is more comparable to the shooting up of our schools, not to mention the travesty in Las Vegas. Let's get our priorities right, people.

