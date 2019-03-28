Rants and Raves | March 29, 2019
Weather forecast: Is the "dryer future and less water in the rivers" forecast accurate for the Midwest? Precipitation forecasts are often inaccurate for tomorrow, let alone 10 years ahead. Are we willing to give up our lifestyle and resources for a forecast?
Kingman camels: With Kingman's unusual historic connection to camels, wouldn't it be fun to offer camel rides at this or other events, or would the proposed ban on exotic animals preclude that opportunity for domesticated animals from other parts of the world?
