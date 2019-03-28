There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
KINGMAN – Since the new Facebook page, Citizens for a Safer Kingman, first posted about 84 (now 85) unresolved murder cases in the county, it has gained almost two thousand followers.
However, does the county count include unresolved murders from Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City?
Yes, confirmed Public Information Officers from all three cities.
Fifty-nine of the 85 cases can be found at the official registry of missing & unidentified persons, NAMUS.gov. But what about other 26 cases?
“Unfortunately there is no cold case website for the Mohave County or any other local agency,” said a representative of Citizens for a Safer Kingman. “So the unsolved cases are from news reports in local newspapers.”
The page’s administrators would like to remain anonymous, describing him/herself as someone who “has been tracking unsolved cases since I moved here in 2014” and is very much interested in the safety of the county. In their opinion, the local police is not doing enough.
“Every initiative which raises public awareness is good,” said Public Information Officer Sgt. Tom Gray of the Lake Havasu City Police Department, adding that Havasu itself has only two unresolved murder cases.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, their in-house database keeps track of records going back to 1989.
“Since 1989, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has investigated 169 homicides,” Sheriff Doug Schuster said. “Of that number, 33 are still listed as unsolved and active. For any numbers prior to 1989, a hand search of our archives would have to be conducted, which would be very labor intensive.”
Citizens for a Safer Kingman is ready to work intensely and every day, publishing videos, pictures and stories of the victims, and not letting the public conversation around those cases go quiet.
Citizens for a Safer Kingman offered this list of unresolved Mohave murders not registered in the NAMUS database:
Thomas Waite 9/2018
Stephen Madrid 5/2018
Susan McFalls 1/2018
Jerry McFalls 1/2018
David Rathburn 10/2017
Mathew Johnson 12/2016
Joseph Ligori 7/2016
Matthew Porter* 5/2016
Arlica Dendy 8/2015
Neil Early 1/2015
Eric Norris 7/2010
Chris Gillespie* 4/2010
Robert Buss 9/2009
Ann Rounseville 12/2007
Barry Pendley 8/2007
Letha James 10/2004
Millie Harvey 12/2003
Stanley Alecksyna 4/2002
Lee Livesay 12/2001
Keith Benefield 4/2001
William Schanz 5/1998
Ronald Hilbert 5/1998
Marie Evans 11/1997
Rhonda Wright 3/1993
Steven Colosky 7/1991
Pamela Simmons 10/1986
Kevin Kirkpatrick 9/1977
*Charges filed but dropped.
