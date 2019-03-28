Walapai 4 Wheelers ride to benefit Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council

KINGMAN – Getting the wheels dirty and riding along the rigid trails of the Hualapai Mountains are fun enough, but add in it all benefits Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council makes it rewarding as well.

The Walapai 4 Wheelers are hosting its 41st annual Ghost Town Jamboree presented by Martin Swanty Jeep, where 100 percent of the proceeds will go toward JAVC.

Dawn Palfreyman, member of the Walapai 4 Wheelers, said many of its members volunteer during the JAVC Veteran’s Stand Down for homeless veterans. This year Pat Farrell, JAVC president, gave a presentation about Operation 6 during one of the meetings of the Walapai 4 Wheelers, and the group decided to help.

“We have a large number of veterans in our club who personally relate to the project,” Plafreyman said. “The project personally touches me because my husband is retired Navy and his family has 100 years of military service to this country.”

Registered participants will enjoy trails in Mohave County and a barbeque buffet at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30. At 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, Martin Swanty Jeep Dealership will host a dinner.

Trails vary in difficulty ranging from easy to hard. Moss Wash Trail participants will get to ride to the deserted Gold King Mansion. The mansion is two stories tall and built of 6-inch thick reinforced concrete, according to fourwheeler.com. It was built in the 1930s for the owners of a nearby mine.

Registration for the event starts at noon Thursday at Hualapai Mountain Park, across from Rec Area 1. Registration is free. The event is from Friday through Saturday. There will be a 50/50 raffle and chances to win other prizes from local businesses and visiting vendors.

“It’s an important event for us because of the nature of our club – to enjoy our beautiful county trails and introduce them to other off-road enthusiasts,” Palfreyman said. “The other important point is to help take care of our community veterans and do our part to help give them a hand up.”

For more information, email w4wjamboree@gmail.com. Registration forms can be found at https://bit.ly/2U0hG3v and kdminer.com.

