Thu, March 28
Weather  55.0° weather icon
Western Arizona Humane Society offers adoption specials

Rico, a 1-year-old Shephard mix, is but one of the dogs available for adoption through the Western Arizona Humane Society adoption special. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: March 28, 2019 7:29 p.m.

photo

Koda is a 3-year-old Siberian husky, and will join Rico and other dogs this weekend for the WAHS adoption special Friday and Saturday at PetSmart in Kingman. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

KINGMAN – Those looking for an opportunity to grow their families by four legs and a tail should take note the Western Arizona Humane Society is again overcrowded, which has prompted the organization to offer adoptions for just $60.

The humane society will run adoption specials through April 15, with dogs older than one year available for adoption at half the normal price of around $125. WAHS will be at Kingman’s PetSmart, 3260 Stockton Hill Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30. The humane society and adoptable dogs will also be at PetSmart in Bullhead City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s definitely nothing new, it’s just ebb and flow,” said Nicole Mangiameli, WAHS operations manager. “We get anywhere from 260 animals a month to 320. It just happens to be one of those months where we have a lot. We haven’t had enough adoptions in January and February.”

Mangiameli said the humane society received about 84 dogs in a single week three weeks ago. In the last 10 days, it has received another 80 dogs. She reminded the public that adoption of one animal actually saves two dogs, as it frees up space at the Western Arizona Humane Society for another dog.

Those who adopt a dog in need of a home could also receive tickets to Brenden Kingman Cinemas courtesy of KGMN Super Country, in addition to receiving prizes such as dog bowls, leashes and chew toys.

“Each adopted dog is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, micro-chipped and comes with a free exam with a local Kingman veterinarian,” said Lynn Kannianen, WAHS board vice president. “Also, PetSmart gives a coupon book with over $550 in savings.”

The humane society itself, 950 Buchanan St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Individuals and businesses can also sponsor a kennel at the humane society for $150. Mangiameli explained that sponsoring a kennel means those funds will feed whatever animal is inside for six months.

“We just really need to get more people adopting,” Mangiameli said. “We have a giant county where the dogs are coming in from absolutely everywhere all over the county, and we just kind of have a small city here for getting them adopted back out.”

