OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 28
Weather  69.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Wood takes the lead at United Way

Ashley Wood, president and chief executive officer of River Cities United Way as of March 11, 2019.

Ashley Wood, president and chief executive officer of River Cities United Way as of March 11, 2019.

For The Daily Miner
Originally Published: March 28, 2019 11:27 a.m.

KINGMAN – River Cities United Way Board of Directors Chairman Craig Wenner announced the promotion of Ashley Wood as president and chief executive officer of River Cities United Way on March 11.

Wood has served with the organization since 2010, previously as United Way’s community impact director.

This position opened after former President/CEO Lyn Demaret left the organization Feb. 28 to accept a post with Mohave Community College as director of college advancement, tasked with overseeing the MCC Foundation.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Demaret to be River City United Way's CEO
River Cities United Way made strides during CEO's tenure
United Way of Kingman manager departs job
Kingman letters: Order is not part of a plot
MCC names interim dean

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
29
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
30
Praise in the Park
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*