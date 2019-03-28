Wood takes the lead at United Way
KINGMAN – River Cities United Way Board of Directors Chairman Craig Wenner announced the promotion of Ashley Wood as president and chief executive officer of River Cities United Way on March 11.
Wood has served with the organization since 2010, previously as United Way’s community impact director.
This position opened after former President/CEO Lyn Demaret left the organization Feb. 28 to accept a post with Mohave Community College as director of college advancement, tasked with overseeing the MCC Foundation.
