Prescott mother arrested has saying she ‘just wanted the children to have their meth’

A Prescott mother was arrested in Phoenix by the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) for child abuse on March 15, according to an ABC15 Arizona report.

Citing an AZDPS report, ABC15 reported the woman, 34-year-old Samantha Jo Jones of Prescott, had been pulled over near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road and was reportedly driving on a suspended license.

Her two children, ages 2 and 4, were reportedly not wearing seatbelts and “were wet from urine and covered in Crayola marker,” according to the AZDPS report. Their diapers were also reportedly “extremely soiled” and burns and bruises were found on their buttocks.

What is believed to be meth was found hidden in the car, and Jones allegedly told the trooper that pulled her over that she “just wanted the children to have their meth,” the AZDPS said.

ABC15 said the Department of Child Safety took the children to Phoenix Children’s Hospital to be checked out and that Jones was charged with drug possession and child abuse.