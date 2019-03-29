Soroptimists award $6,000 in scholarships

KINGMAN – The Soroptimist International of Kingman transferred $6,000 total to four local women within the annual Live Your Dream program. The ceremony, along with lunch, took place at noon Thursday, March 28 in the Dambar Steakhouse, 1960 E Andy Devine Ave.

“Four women who decided to change their lives,” that’s how Soroptimist President Dianne Haydon introduced them to the small but festive crowd, which gathered to celebrate today’s awardees and other women who have worked with the Soroptimists for decades.

The ceremony was opened by Mayor Jen Miles, who gave an inspiring speech about the support women receive when they are younger and give as older women. However, the special attention was placed on the four young women who were awarded with an education grant today, and who stood up, one by one, to tell stories of their lives.



Kally Nockideneh is a single mother with two young daughters. She has worked as a welder since she was 15 years old. Her dream has always been to go back to school and become a certified welding inspector. With the $2,500 she received, she finally can do it.

Mollie Simmons will use $1,500 to continue her education at the University of Phoenix.

“I have a 13-year-old son who has destroyed our laptop, so I do need a new computer,” she said.

Olivia Durham is also a young, single mother, and is also a former military wife. She herself came from a single-mother household. She is planning to use the awarded $1,000 toward tuition. She’s enrolled in a graduate nursing program.





Amanda James also received $1,000 and will use the money to become certified after beauty school.

The awards are given in cash and can be used for tuition, books, childcare, transportation or any other education-related expense.

You can check out the program online at http://www.liveyourdream.org/get-help/apply-for-an-educational-grant/index.html.

For more information, call Suellen Stewart at 928-753-6477 or Linda Miller at 928-757-5936.