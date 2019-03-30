OFFERS
Additional Stockton Hill Road project work begins Monday

If all goes well with pressure testing, crews plan to patch trenches on Stockton Hill Road starting at 5 a.m. Thursday, April 4. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: March 30, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Crews working on the Stockton Hill Road project plan to complete main line and lateral work Monday, April 1, at which time they will begin pressure testing the main line.

If all goes well with those tests, crews will then patch the trenches Thursday, April 4. That work is expected to begin at 5 a.m. at the Airway Avenue intersection. Airway Avenue will be restricted during that time, however patching will occur in phases to allow one lane in each direction to remain open.

Along with patching in the southbound lane, the project’s contractor, Haydon Building Corp., will patch a small portion of the northbound lane just south of Kino Avenue.

Upon completion of patching, most of the work on the waterline will stop while the City obtains regulatory approvals from the state. That regulatory process could take two to three weeks. Once the City has that approval, crews will connect businesses to the new system, which will require traffic control. Switchovers will happen at night, but traffic control may remain during the day.

Council also slightly expanded the scope of the project at a recent meeting. Additions to the work include modifying the existing culvert a few hundred feet south of Hillcrest Drive. The project will add two large diameter pipes to convey storm water under Stockton Hill Road. Work on that project will begin Monday, April 1.

Crews will first demolish concrete structures before working on the east side of Stockton Hill Road. Starting Monday, April 1, Stockton will be restricted to one lane in each direction at the crossing and northbound traffic will be shifted west around the work zone. That restriction will remain in place until April 10, at which time crews will begin work on the other side of the road. When that happens, southbound traffic will be shifted east. The culvert work has an expected completion date of April 22.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

