Beale Street Theater receives $100,000 matching grant from Angle Homes

Kristina Michelson, Beale Street Theater executive director, stands in front of Beale Street Theater Saturday afternoon. The theater recently received a matching grant from Angle Homes of $100,000 to go toward the renovation for the theater. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Kristina Michelson, Beale Street Theater executive director, stands in front of Beale Street Theater Saturday afternoon. The theater recently received a matching grant from Angle Homes of $100,000 to go toward the renovation for the theater. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: March 30, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Steps are being taken to bring Beale Street Theater to life again. The theater received a $100,000 matching grant from Angle Homes to go toward the renovation.

Kristina Michelson, executive director for Kingman Center for the Arts is “very excited” about the grant.

“We’ve been in talks for a while,” Michelson said.

Once the plans are drawn out, then the project can move forward, until then there’s not much that can be done, Michelson said.

Many people in the community want to see Kingman progress, and Angle Homes CEO Doug Angle is one of them too.

“Kingman has been good to us, we’ve been able to sell a lot of homes and land,” Angle said. “We want to give back to the community by helping the theater for good clean family fun, its entertainment that is needed in Kingman.”

The home building company is also restoring the roof of the theater. Angle said sometime next week some of his crew will go down to start on the project worth over $20,000.

The grant is a matching dollar grant, so for every dollar donated, Angle homes will put in that exact amount. From now until September 30 people will have the opportunity to donate. Donations for the theater can be made at Kingman Center for the Arts Gallery, or at www.bealestreettheater.com.

“The theater is one of the key projects to push economic development downtown and we’re happy to have a community partner like Angle Homes to make that vision happen,” Michelson said.

