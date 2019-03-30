OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 31
Weather  41.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Couples split according to sex when big group gets together

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: March 30, 2019 7:25 p.m.

Dear Abby: My fiance, “Gabriel,” has a large network of friends who have known each other for a long time. We get together as a group a couple of times a month for birthdays, sports events, etc. Whenever we do, the men veer away into their own world of conversation, while we women are left to talk to each other and eat dips.

Honestly, I dread it. These women are generally petty, hypersensitive and hard to talk to about anything of substance. We share no common interests in our jobs, musical tastes, television viewing, etc.

I don’t want to skip the outings altogether because I have become good friends with the guys, and some of them will be in our wedding. It’s that I prefer the men’s conversation to what the women discuss.

Is there a solution? Must I learn to deal with what these women talk about? Can I join the men without the women thinking I’m a clingy fiancee? I would like to enjoy myself at these parties, even if it means breaking the social norm. – Bored in Buffalo

Dear Bored: Discuss this with Gabriel to see what advice he has to offer. I see no reason why you couldn’t join the men. However, you should make a point of spending some time with the women so they won’t get the impression that you are snubbing them.

Dear Abby: We have an opportunity to move to another state where costs are much lower. We could buy a nice home, the schools are excellent, and I could still maintain my same job and salary. The problem is, it would mean moving away from my family.

I want to give my daughter the chance to grow up in circumstances where we aren’t constantly worried about not building home equity or saving toward retirement. But I worry that taking her away from her extended family will be rough.

My husband wants us to move so we can buy a house and save for retirement. What’s your advice? – Rachel In California

Dear Rachel: You have given solid reasons for making the move. Chief among them is that your child will have a brighter future if she grows up in a safe environment and gets the best education possible, plus there will be less worry about all of you being safe.

Listen to your husband because you have married a smart man. I know family is important, but your daughter already knows who they are. You may be able to visit with them in person or stay in touch via video-chatting. This is the way many families maintain close ties, and I hope you will consider it.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby | Fiancee wants her intended to halt ‘boys’ club’ culture
Dear Abby | Men’s group chat draws fire for sharing explicit photos
Dear Abby: Woman worries lazy fiance will also be lazy husband
Dear Abby: It's woman's choice to babysit for fee, not fiance's
Dear Abby | Runaway dad on dating site is guilty of false advertising

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
03
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
03
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
05
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*